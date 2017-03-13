James City County resident among new class of Virginia State Police troopers

Among the 49 new Virginia State Police troopers will be one from James City County and two others who will be serving on the Peninsula.

Trooper Evan R. Davis of James City County will go to Frederick County, in the northwest part of Virginia, for his first assignment.

According to a Virginia State Police news release, Davis joined the state police “because he liked the idea of working for an agency that would allow him to work throughout his home state over the course of his career.”

Trooper Stanley Jones IV will be on patrol in New Kent County after serving for four years in the Virginia Army National Guard and five years with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. The release states that Jones “wanted to take his law enforcement career in a different direction and felt Virginia State Police offered him an opportunity to do just that.”

Trooper Kyle James Major of Cleveland, Ohio, will be serving in York County.

The troopers have started their final phase of training following the 125th Basic Session graduation at the state police academy in Chesterfield County, having gone through 29 weeks of training, with instruction in more than 100 different subjects.