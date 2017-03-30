AMC TV series TURN: Washington's Spies filming in Yorktown

YORKTOWN - The AMC's Revolutionary War-era drama TURN: Washington's Spies, will be making another area appearance next week to film scenes for its fourth and final season, this time in Yorktown.

The Colonial National Historical Park and York County will be hosting the film crew Wednesday, April 5 as it films scenes on Yorktown's historic Main Street.

If the weather doesn't cooperate, the filming will take place April 6.

Most recently, the show filmed scenes March 6 in Colonial Williamsburg.

The following roads in Yorktown will be closed during the filming, which will take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Main Street between Smith Street & Church Street.

Main Street between Ballard Street & dead-end (local access only)

Nelson Street between Ballard Street & Main Street (local access only)

Read Street between Ballard Street & Water Street (local access only)

This is the first time Yorktown is hosting production for the show's final season. The Virginia Film Office promoted the production's use of Yorktown.

The show is based on the book “Washington’s Spies: The Story of America’s First Spy Ring” by historian Alexander Rose,

The show has filmed at other Virginia locations including Richmond, Petersburg, Tuckahoe, the campus of William & Mary, and Shirley, Berkeley, Westover, and Scotchtown plantations.