Police: Two men shot in James City County

Two men were shot Monday evening and taken to hospitals with undisclosed injuries, according to James City County Police.

Around 9:23 p.m., James City County Police responded to the 7900 block of Sterling Court for a report of gunshots and found two men who had received gunshots wounds, according to police spokesman Steve Rubino in a news release.

One man was taken to Sentara Williamsburg Medical Center, and another taken first to Riverside Doctors' Hospital and then flown by helicopter to Riverside Regiona Medical Center, Rubino said.

No more information was immediately available, Rubino said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 566-0112 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

