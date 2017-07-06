Ukrop's baked goods to be sold at local Harris Teeters

Harris Teeter announced on Wednesday that it will offer select Ukrop’s baked goods in its Quarterpath Crossing and Lightfoot Marketplace stores immediately.

Available items include Ukrop’s baked spaghetti, chicken salad, cinnamon pecan ring, triple cheese macaroni and cheese and white house rolls.

“We are grateful for the calls and emails that we have received from our long-time Williamsburg food fans over the last few months concerned about where they might find Ukrop’s products in the future,” said Bobby Ukrop, president and CEO of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, in a news release. “It’s both exciting and a pleasure for us to partner with Harris Teeter to be able to continue nourishing families throughout the Williamsburg area.”

Ukrop’s Super Market is a supplier of baked goods for chain grocery stores.