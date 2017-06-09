United Way of Greater Williamsburg and the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula merge

The United Way of Greater Williamsburg and the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula are merging in order to serve the region as a whole.

"What drives United Way is the notion that as a community we are greater than the sum of our parts," said Steven Kast, President & CEO of United Way of the Virginia Peninsula, in a news release. "There's something about the power of people coming together collectively for a cause. It's energizing. It's rewarding. It magnifies the amount of impact we can achieve, especially for people in need."

United Way is a nonprofit organization that provides various assistance like eviction prevention, monthly food distribution and financial and credit counseling.

The newly merged United Way will serve the counties of Gloucester, New Kent, James City, Mathews and York. It will also serve the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson and Williamsburg.

"When the two separate United Ways were formed decades ago, they served two very distinct communities," said Bill Bell, board chair of the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula, in a news release. "As our region has grown, the communities have come together in many ways. As more of the agencies we fund and people we help have roots in both service territories, it makes sense for the two United Ways to partner and become a single regional entity."

The details of the merger will be finalized over the coming months.