WJCC superintendent search deadline approaches

School Board Chairwoman Kyra Cook hopes to announce the Williamsburg-James City County School Division's new superintendent on Feb. 7, but the time line is tight.

Applications for the position closed on Wednesday. A group of four to six recommended candidates compiled by the search firm, BWP, will be presented Monday to the board. Interviews are planned to follow shortly after that, with a finalist chosen by Jan. 31, leaving one week to then settle the contract, Cook said.

The board hired BWP to take over the hunt for a new superintendent, on Oct. 24. The firm's consultants, Wayne Harris and Kevin Castner, held two forums and dozens of meetings with community groups Nov. 29 and 30, and have been sifting through applications ever since.

A decision must be made by Feb. 11, 180 days after former superintendent Steve Constantino's resignation. He left in August to take a job with the state's Board of Education.

"We're not in the thick of it yet, between the 23rd and 7th will be a very hectic time, but I have full anticipation that board will handle itself with distinction," Cook said.

Cook said she's aiming for Feb. 7 because the board has planned a work session that night. Otherwise, a last-minute meeting would need to be organized before Feb. 11.

Board member Jim Kelly (JCC Jamestown) said the 29 people who had applied as of Tuesday come from all walks of life with varying experience levels — not all are current superintendents.

"We have applicants from all over the eastern seaboard," Kelly said. "We have a very diverse group in all aspects: ethnicities, race, gender."

The board is expected to immediately go into closed session Monday to discuss the specific candidates, Cook said. She said there wouldn't be any public business or comment before or after.

The board decided in November to keep the entire search confidential, meaning the public won't know details about any candidates until the final choice is announced.

Monday will be board members' first look at the applicants, Kelly said. Harris said board members will have an opportunity to look in-depth at everyone who applied.

"We will present a complete report of the total number of people who applied; it'll be a breakdown by position, by state," Harris said. "I think based on the applicants that applied, it's a good pool."

Castner and Harris will also identify up to six candidates they recommend interviewing, who are the best fit it out of those who applied. Harris said the pair has completed 15 searches over 6.5 years, and each time the board has chosen a candidate from their recommended pool.

Candidates they identify are those that best match the School Board's approved leadership profile, Harris said. That profile lists qualities including being an "instructional leader," "effective communicator" and "collaborative manager."

Although the board must hire a new leader by Feb. 11, that will not necessarily be the start date. Kelly said that is negotiated between the board and the chosen candidate, and could be impacted by where the person is coming from.

If they are currently a superintendent elsewhere, Kelly said it would be reasonable for them to finish out the year where they are, but ideally the new superintendent would start "as soon as possible."

Details about the contract agreement will come out with the announcement in February, like when the person will start and how much the division agreed to pay them.

Search time line:

August 15: Former Superintendent Steve Constantino's resignation takes effect

Oct. 24: School Board hires search firm BWA for $16,900 to lead the search

Nov. 28 - Jan. 13: Consultants launched online survey for community feedback

Nov. 29, 30: Consultants held meetings with community groups and public forums to gather input on what people would like to see in their next superintendent

Dec. 13: Consultants presented results of those meetings, forum, and the survey to the School Board

Jan. 18: Application window closed

Jan. 23: School Board holds closed session at 6:30 p.m. at the School Board and Central Office Annex to hear from consultants about applicants

Feb. 7: School Board work session at 6:30 p.m. at the Stryker Center, where Kyra Cook would like to announce new superintendent

Feb. 11: The 180-day deadline for the board to hire and announce next superintendent pick