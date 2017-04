Lt. Governor candidate Justin Fairfax will be the keynote speaker at the James City County Democrats annual banquet.

There will be a social hour, which will include hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, followed by dinner.

Tickets are $60 per person. To register, visit https://secure.actblue.com/contribute/page/jccbanquet.

The deadline to register is April 25 at 5 p.m.

Want to go?

When: 6 p.m., May 3rd

Where: 6520 Arthur Hills Drive