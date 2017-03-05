VDOT I-64 widening expands westbound

The Virginia Department of Transportation says that Interstate 64 widening along a more than 12-mile stretch of the Peninsula has made significant progress.

In the 7.1-mile segment of interstate from Lee Hall at exit 247 to Busch Gardens at exit 243 in York County, construction crews are working to shift existing travel lanes to the outside in both directions to allow crews to set barriers and start work on the new travel lanes in the median of the highway.

This part of the project will widen I-64 to three lanes from a 1 mile west of Route 199 at Humelsine Parkway/Marquis Center Parkway near exit 242 to where the first segment of the widening project ends, about a half-mile east of Route 238 at Yorktown Road near exit 247.

The improvements, when complete, will include pavement reconstruction of existing lanes, along with additional 12-foot wide travel lanes and 12-foot wide shoulder lanes and the widening of nine existing bridges and six box culverts that are within the project limits.

The widening is expected to occur in the median of the existing interstate, limiting the amount of right of way required to construct the project and avoiding impacts to existing interchanges.

In this segment, crews have:

•Inspected bridge repair.

•Implemented all speed limit reductions.

•Surveyed work so pavement markings, temporary signs and barriers can be installed.

Workers are continuing to:

•Install construction signs.

•Eradicate and install temporary pavement markings.

•Clear and grubb foliage.

•Install temporary concrete barriers.

The next part of the work on this segment includes median clearing and grubbing operations and laying out the safety fence.

In January 2016, the Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $138.8 million contract to Allan Myers, VA Inc. of Glen Allen to widen and build the seven-mile second segment, expected to be completed by spring 2019.

The speed limit is 55 mph in the work zones on both the east and westbound side of I-64 between Jefferson Avenue at exit 255 and Busch Gardens at exit 243.

From Monday through Wednesday, the westbound right lane at Fort Eustis Boulevard will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

There will be single-lane closures on I-64 east and west between exit 238 at Camp Peary to exit 250 at Fort Eustis today through Friday, March 10 starting as early as 7 p.m. until as late as 6 a.m. the following morning to install barrier walls, perform pavement marking and install signs.

The westbound left exit ramp to Route 143/Williamsburg will be closed Wednesday, March 8 from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. A detour to exit 242A will be in place.

Check i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure and detour information.