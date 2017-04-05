New Town tribute remembers World War I

A century ago this month, an isolationist United States was thrust into World War I. On Thursday, a special ceremony will commemorate the anniversary and pay tribute to the Great War's veterans.

The James City County Historical Commission and the Combined Veterans Organizations of Williamsburg are joining forces at New Town's Veterans Tribute Tower for the event.

Beside the tower, the groups plan to raise a flag emblazoned with 48 stars, a nod to the number of states in 1917. Furthermore, a collection of stars taken from retired U.S. flags will be added to a time capsule within the flag pole. There will be one for each of the 10 Williamsburg and James City County soldiers who lost their lives in the conflict.

Richard E. Killblane, the command historian of the U.S. Army Transportation School at Fort Lee, is the guest speaker.

The event aims to explore the country's role in the war and honor its deceased.

"I just have a lot of admiration for all the men who joined the armed services then to fight," said James City County Historical Commission chairman Frank Abbott. "The nation called and we answered the call."

Abbott is a retired army officer turned amateur historian. That interest began with military history, and looking for volunteer opportunities led to the historical commission. He's now been the chair for more than two years.

"I'm trying to picture (to) myself, 'What was it like back then?'" he said.

All who serve

He said the event aims both to remember those who died during World War I and to honor those who are currently deployed all over the world.

"War isn't just the current conflict," Mark Maggio said. He is leader of the Combined Veterans Organizations of Williamsburg, a collection of various veterans groups meant to recognize those who served and raise community awareness.

"As a consolidation of our efforts, we are a much stronger voice for vets than we would have been separately," he said. The group built and now maintains the bell tower in New Town.

"It's a way to say that even in death, your service is remembered," Maggio said, noting that the number of World War II veterans is diminishing every day, and World War I vets are already gone.

He praised the ideals that World War I soldiers demonstrated through their service in the country's first major overseas conflict.

"It was the forebear for defending the homeland at a distance," he said. They were willing to give their lives for something that didn't necessarily affect them directly.

The conflict also heralded what Maggio called "the beginning of modern warfare." The introduction of tanks, planes and more changed the nature of war, and it evolved from there.

"These guys were pioneers," he said, and that pioneer blood runs through his veins. Maggio's grandfather fought for Italy in World War I and afterward moved his family to the U.S.

Maggio's father served in World War II on the Japanese Occupation Force, where he saw Nagasaki in 1947 in the aftermath of the atomic bomb drop. Maggio served in the first Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan.

"That adventure of going to a foreign land, I could almost relate to what they were going through," he said. Those experiences helped him appreciate those that came before him.

"You want to make sure that you celebrate the guys before you," he said, hoping that the trend might continue for future generations.

"It's important that future generations understand the past," he said. The self-proclaimed history buff recognized that there are aspects of the past that are difficult to reconcile with a modern perspective, but he said there is value in such historical viewpoints.

"You have to acknowledge your country's past, good, bad and indifferent," he said, adding that attempts to erase the past in the name of political correctness are "dumbing down our past." Instead, he said such instances could serve as a teaching moment.

"You have to look at it from that perspective," he said.

Perhaps, the large scale violence of World War I, "the war to end all wars," can offer vital lessons moving forward.

Abbott said there is a "need to spend a lot of time looking at ways to prevent the conflict from happening in the first place," lamenting the "events spinning out of control" that prefaced that century-old conflict.

The convenience and innovations of the modern age have their own pros and cons.

"A lot of people have observed that the world has gotten smaller," Abbott said. "The communication technology allows us to communicate faster and better. But the downside is the destructive powers of military have increased significantly."

Maggio said he worries that not much has changed in 100 years.

"War, unfortunately, is a human endeavor that just can't be put into a box," he said. "The dynamics are always changing. Human nature doesn't change."

But both hope that Thursday's ceremony will lead people to reflect on the men and women currently serving in the armed forces all over the world; and in the midst of an uncertain world, it will celebrate the sacrifices of those that came before us. In that moment, there lies an opportunity for them to live again.

"Once we stop telling the story, we're in trouble," Maggio said. "You can't take what you have for granted."

Want to go?

The ceremony starts at 4 p.m. on Thursday at New Town's Veterans Tribute Tower, 5380 Discovery Park Blvd. It is free and open to the public.