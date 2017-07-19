Police arrest 12 on James River during Pork, Peanut and Pine Festival

Officers from several state and local police agencies arrested 12 boaters Saturday during the Pork, Peanut and Pine Festival.

Close to 500 people attended the festival along the James River off the shore of Chippokes State Park, according to a Department of Game and Inland Fisheries news release.

During the operation, 13 patrol boats and 35 police officers focused on intoxicated boaters. Officers inspected 258 vessels while arresting 12 boaters for charges including operating (a boat) while intoxicated, recklessly operating a boat; and possession of marijuana. Officers also issued 27 summonses for boating equipment or registration violations, according to the release.

Officers also transported an individual to the Surry Rescue Squad for ingesting water, according to the release.

Officials from the Virginia Conservation Police, U.S. Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Police, Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, DCR State Park Police, Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, James City Police, Norfolk Police and the Suffolk Police participated in the event.