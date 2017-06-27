Virginia named most patriotic state in America

Virginia was named the most patriotic state in America, according to Wallethub.com.

Virginia edged out Alaska and Wyoming for the honor. To determine the most patriotic states, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states in two categories: military engagement and civic engagement.

Military engagement and civic engagement was also split into subcategories which measured average number of military enlistees, active-duty military personnel and percentage of adults who voted in 2016 presidential election.

Virginia finished with a total score of 70.55 and finished in the top ten in military engagement and civic engagement.

New Jersey finished last.

To read the full report, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/most-patriotic-states/13680/.

Wallethub.com is a personal finance website, based in Washington, D.C.