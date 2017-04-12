Virginia Gazette honored at VPA awards ceremony

— The Virginia Gazette won 11 awards during the annual Virginia Press Association awards banquet Saturday evening.

The Gazette earned four first place awards for writing, design and its online work.

The Virginia Gazette is part of the Daily Press Media Group, which earned a combined 64 awards. The group includes the Daily Press in Newport News, and the Tidewater Review in West Point.

"Of course, I'm proud of the people and work that won awards — it was good work that, I think, made a difference," said Peggy Bellows, Virginia Gazette editor. "But I am just as proud of the work that didn't win and the work we do every day covering the lives and concerns of people in the greater Williamsburg area."

The Gazette staff earned a first place award for general news writing for its coverage of the Williamsburg First Baptist Church's freedom bell and its use at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Sports writer Kellen Holtzman took first place for his sports writing portfolio.

Former staff writers Ryan McKinnon and Austin Bogues earned a first place award for government writing for their story concerning a dispute over Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools' fourth middle school.

McKinnon also earned a second place award for in-depth or investigative reporting for his work looking into W-JCC's legal costs associated with special education students.

Bogues also earned a third place award in health, science and environmental writing for his story on the environmental impact of proposed power lines across the James River.

Former Gazette reporter Steve Vaughan received a third place award in business and financial writing.

LouAnne Sexton took a second place award for slick publications.

The Gazette's Sandy Xander received a first place award for automotive design. The Gazette received three third place awards in advertising, Peter Dewey for fashion and personal care, Sexton for real estate and Xander for lifestyles.