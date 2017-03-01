High School Musical season almost here

One month from now will mark the beginning of Williamsburg-James City County High School musical season with the opening night of Jamestown's "Aida."

The musical, from Elton John and Tim Rice, tells story of love, loyalty and betrayal. It features an enslaved princess, her captor and an almost queen.

Nearly 40 students will take the stage as actors while another 50 take on roles behind the scenes, including the live orchestra. Leading those on stage are Jamestown seniors Christian Grech and Abigail Carter, accompanied by sophomore Kayla Toliver, according to a JHS news release.

Under the direction of Jamestown theater director Harvey Stone, Aida will hold three evening shows and one matinee. The show is presented through a licensing agreement with Music Theatre International.

The school division's season opens with Aida at 7 p.m. on March 23. After curtains close March 25, musical-lovers will have to wait another month for four nights of song and dance at Lafayette High School.

Students will star in the Tony award winning classic "Fiddler on the Roof" in five showings over four days, April 19-22.

Warhill will finish the season, putting on the sci-fi feature "Little Shop of Horrors" May 4-6.

Williams can be reached by phone at 757-345-2341.

Want to see the shows?

Jamestown's "Aida": March 23-25, 7 p.m. each day with a 2 p.m. show Saturday.

Tickets on sale now, $8 ahead, $10 at the door. Call 757-259-3644.

Lafayette's "Fiddler on the Roof": April 19-22, 7 p.m. each day with a 2 p.m. show Saturday.

Tickets on sale March 1, $10 each. Call 757-564-4244.

Warhill's "Little Shop of Horrors": May 2-4, 7 p.m. each day with a 2 p.m. show Saturday.

Tickets will be $10 and will go on sale later this spring, call 757-565-4615.