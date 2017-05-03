W-JCC reveals two new assistant superintendents

Two Williamsburg-James City County school leaders were promoted to newly created positions Wednesday.

Warhill High School principal Jeffery Carroll and Scott Thorpe, the director of accountability and special programs, will become the division’s new assistant superintendents beginning June 19 — three days after graduation.

“After considering a strong pool of internal and external candidates, Dr. Carroll and Mr. Thorpe distinguished themselves as the right people to move the division forward,” superintendent Olwen Herron said in a news release. “Each brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of instruction to these positions, and I am certain they will provide invaluable support to our schools to help us meet the instructional goals of the division’s strategic plan.”

These are the first organizational changes in the superintendent’s office since Herron took the helm February 8. She was the deputy superintendent until August when former superintendent Steve Constantino resigned, taking on the role of interim superintendent.

These two positions replace the deputy superintendent position Herron previously filled but with more responsibilities, school spokeswoman Betsy Overkamp-Smith said.

“There is a significant amount of school contact, leadership, mentoring, that has been integrated into these positions, so that’s different than the deputy,” Overkamp-Smith said.

The goal is to have more contact between central office and the individual schools, according to the release.

Carroll and Thorpe have been teachers and school leaders for years, both in and out of W-JCC. Carroll will focus on middle and high schools while Thorpe takes on elementary schools, she said.

As Warhill principal, Carroll was instrumental in creating the Pathways Program, a project-based curriculum funded by Virginia Department of Education grants. Overkamp-Smith said he would still be involved in the project, just at a higher level.

Before Warhill, Carroll was an assistant principal at Lafayette High School and led J. Blaine Blayton when it opened in 2010. Thorpe was also an elementary school principal at Matthew Whaley from 2011 to 2013 and in Henrico Public Schools from 2013 to 2015. He started in special programs in 2015, where he primarily oversaw the elementary schools.

