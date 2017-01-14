W-JCC School Board discusses FY18 budget priorities ahead of Tuesday meeting

The Williamsburg-James City County School Board met early Saturday to discuss priorities ahead of constructing the division’s fiscal year 2018 budget.

Board members gave guidance to interim Superintendent Olwen Herron and Chief Financial Officer Christina Berta on things they would and would not like to see included before the proposed budget is created.

The community will have an opportunity to share their thoughts at a public hearing on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., ahead of the regularly scheduled School Board meeting that night at the Stryker Center in Williamsburg.

The three hour meeting Saturday delved into personnel and strategic plan initiatives.

Herron and Berta presented recommendations for the budget.

Personnel Priorities

The board members all agreed one priority would be increasing teacher and staff salaries by 1.5 percent, which translates to $1.2 million in costs.

Among Herron’s other staff recommendations, board members put the most weight behind two suggestions. The first is to add one School Improvement Specialist at each middle school. The role would be an 11-month entry-level administrative position to support the principal and assistant principals. That cost is $250,000.

The second also received full support from the six board members present — Jim Beers (JCC Roberts) was absent Saturday. The suggestion is to spend $40,000 to expand the preschool program to an additional site.

Herron clarified that this would not create more student spaces in the preschool program, only relieve some of the capacity pressures at other sites — Rawls Byrd and J. Blaine Blayton elementary schools. The move would use classroom space at D.J. Montague instead and increase instructors’ hours.

Strategic plan priorities

As far as strategic plan recommendations, the six board members present agreed that continuing the program to replace aging buses is important, which carries a projected cost of $218,000.

Items given slightly less weight were adding a playground to D.J. to accommodate moving the preschool there for $72,500, and expanding the funding for instructors in the division’s Virtual Learning Program —expected to cost $130,000.

Most board members supported adding 600 laptops at Berkeley and Lois Hornsby middle schools and 300 for the Pathways program at all three high schools to the priority list. That cost totals $480,000.

They also put forward support for expanding the early college program at Thomas Nelson Community College for $90,000

Toward the bottom of the list were recommendations to replace textbooks at the middle and high school level for $190,000 and add an assessment and analytics tool for $40,000.

A snow removal plan totaling $300,000 was left to the bottom of the priority list.

Other considerations

Items that didn’t need ranking included hiring a consultant for redistricting, revisiting the strategic plan, allocating money for translation of division documents and funding for the Pathways program at the three high schools.

Herron said she wanted to know where the board stood on including the items.

As for the translation of division documents, totaling $25,000, the board members agreed it was a need that wasn’t being met, and therefore should stay.

They were less aligned on the other items. All agreed to allocate money for a consultant in redistricting, but not at what extent the consultant would be needed. The $150,000 suggested was based off of other districts in the state that used a consultant to redistrict each level — elementary, middle and high schools — and were full service, meaning they did all the work.

There was also less consensus on redesigning the strategic plan or how much funding should be funneled into the Pathways program.

The public will have an opportunity to express their concerns or wishes at the public hearing Tuesday, at 6:30 p.m. in the Stryker Center.

Herron is slated to present the proposed budget on Feb. 21, with board discussion on March 7 and 21. Another public hearing is also scheduled on March 7.

