W-JCC School Board picks apart FY 2018 budget Tuesday night

The Williamsburg-James City County School Board spent more than an hour and a half Tuesday night dissecting the superintendent’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2018.

The $132.7 million budget first presented at the board's Feb. 21 meeting includes a $5 million increase over the previous year.

After considering finalized state funding and what is expected from local sources, Chief Financial Officer Christina Berta said the gap between the budget's expenses and expected revenue is $1.4 million.

The school board got that down to nearly $800,000 Tuesday night.

Keeping the Pathways expansion out and removing the planned purchase of two school buses saved about $420,000, while a health insurance surcharge created another $185,000 in revenue.

Before the meeting, the board held a public hearing on the budget.

Claudio Palmaz was one of the five speakers who talked about budget concerns.

He said his family was excited about the Pathways program’s planned expansion to Lafayette and Jamestown high schools because his high-achieving eighth grader would benefit greatly.

“(The delay) would mean my son would lose out on this program entirely,” Palmaz said. “200,000 seems very reasonable. … I urge the school board to reconsider the delay in this program.”

Superintendent Olwen Herron said despite the pausing the expansion, teams at Lafayette and Jamestown are looking at ways to implement the already planned classes next year.

Caption Virginia Symphony Orchestra visits Lafayette High School Members of the Virginia Symphony Orchestra visited Williamsburg-James City County high schools Monday, Feb. 27, to work with orchestra students. Concertmaster Vahn Armstrong leads Lafayette students through a Mozart piece. Members of the Virginia Symphony Orchestra visited Williamsburg-James City County high schools Monday, Feb. 27, to work with orchestra students. Concertmaster Vahn Armstrong leads Lafayette students through a Mozart piece. Caption Virginia Symphony Orchestra visits Lafayette High School Members of the Virginia Symphony Orchestra visited Williamsburg-James City County high schools Monday, Feb. 27, to work with orchestra students. Concertmaster Vahn Armstrong leads Lafayette students through a Mozart piece. Members of the Virginia Symphony Orchestra visited Williamsburg-James City County high schools Monday, Feb. 27, to work with orchestra students. Concertmaster Vahn Armstrong leads Lafayette students through a Mozart piece. Caption WJCC Superintendent Olwen Herron talks FY18 proposed budget Superintendent Olwen Herron talks about what she left out of her FY18 proposed budget at the presentation Feb. 21, 2017 which is already $5 million more than FY17. Superintendent Olwen Herron talks about what she left out of her FY18 proposed budget at the presentation Feb. 21, 2017 which is already $5 million more than FY17. Caption Busch Gardens shows off new roller coaster Busch Garden's newest roller coaster, the Invadr is in the final phases of construction and is ready to entertain families with its twists and turns this spring. Busch Garden's newest roller coaster, the Invadr is in the final phases of construction and is ready to entertain families with its twists and turns this spring. Caption Olwen Herron named W-JCC Superintendent Olwen Herron was named as W-JCC's Superintendent by the School Board at their Feb. 7 work session. She gave thanks and said the appointment was a dream. Olwen Herron was named as W-JCC's Superintendent by the School Board at their Feb. 7 work session. She gave thanks and said the appointment was a dream. Caption Signing Day 2017: Hezekiah Grimsley, Lafayette Lafayette's Hezekiah Grimsley has committed to Virginia Tech. Lafayette's Hezekiah Grimsley has committed to Virginia Tech.

More than an hour of the budget conversation revolved around health insurance and employee benefits.

The division offers three insurance plan options with different cost tiers for both the division and the employee.

For only employee coverage, the high deductible plan costs the division $487 each month and the employee pays $15. For the next tier up the division pays $610 and the employee doles out $25 each month. For the most robust plan, the division still contributes $610 but $82 falls to the employee.

That cost tier is consistent when looking at options for employees plus one other, and for whole families.

Chairwoman Kyra Cook (Williamsburg) suggested the division continue to offer all three plan options, but only contribute the same amount per plan, letting the employees buy up if they want to.

“I don’t want to restrict what’s available to people, but I want to hold tight to what we’re paying for it,” Cook said.

The change would have the division contribute to all three plans the amount it currently does for the high deductible option — $487 for employee only, $875 for employee plus one and $1,250 for families.

There was board consensus that the new plan would only apply to new hires; current employees would be grandfathered in, which means savings would primarily be realized further down the road.

The most heated conversation swirled around adding a spousal surcharge to health plans, making employees pay an extra $50 per month to have spouses covered on the division’s plan.

The total revenue from the charge would depend on how many spouses stayed on W-JCC sponsored coverage.

The majority of the board agreed to add the charge, though hesitantly. Jim Kelly (JCC Jamestown) was not in favor and Julie Hummel (Williamsburg) was absent Tuesday night.

“I don’t support anything that’s going to take money out of the pockets of our teachers,” Kelly said. “The way I look at it, we are breaking a covenant to the profession.”

The board will host a joint meeting March 17 with the Williamsburg City Council and James City County Board of Supervisors to further discuss the budget, before bringing it up again at their regular meeting March 21.

The School Board can either approve the budget March 21 or at a special meeting March 28. It has to move on to the city and county for consideration by April 1.

Williams can be reached by phone at 757-345-2341