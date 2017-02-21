W-JCC School Board ups own pay by $2,000

The five James City County members that make up a majority of the Williamsburg-JCC School Board decided to increase their pay by $2,000 Tuesday night.

After Chairwoman Kyra Cook (Williamsburg) closed the W-JCC board’s regular meeting Tuesday night, Vice Chairwoman Holly Taylor (JCC Stonehouse) opened a special-call meeting with only the five elected members from JCC.

Within ten minutes, Jim Kelly (JCC Jamestown) moved to raise their pay to $7,500 with $8,700 going to the chair. It passed unanimously.

He said the area’s population and student enrollment had increased over time, but the board hasn’t raised their pay since 2005.

The board members decided at their Feb. 7 meeting to take advantage of the election year in which 40 percent of the seats are up for reelection, and is the only time they’re allowed to change their own pay.

Each year since in 2005, board members received $5,500 annually and an extra $1,100 went to the chair. The new pay will take effect Jan. 1, 2018.

The JCC portion of the board determines all seven members' pay because the board is a combination of elected and appointed officials. As an elected board, the maximum salary allowed by Virginia law is $25,000.

The funding for School Board salaries comes from the localities directly, and is not funneled through the division’s annual budget.

Williams can be reached by phone at 757-345-2341.