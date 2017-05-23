Warhill student in critical condition after car crash

A 17-year-old Warhill High School student is in critical condition after the car he was in flipped outside of the school Monday afternoon.

James City County Deputy Chief Steve Rubino said an 18-year-old Warhill senior was driving a 2016 Mazda hatchback when it went off the right side of the road and hit a sign. The 17-year-old Warhill junior was a passenger in the car.

School let out at 2:20 p.m. The crash happened ten minutes later, at 2:30 p.m., just outside of the school in the 4700 block of Stadium Road, Rubino said.

“(The car) struck a sign, causing the vehicle to go airborne and flip several times, landing on its roof,” Rubino said. “The passenger … was not wearing a seat belt. He was partially pinned by the vehicle.”

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was treated at the scene for minor injuries, Rubino said. The passenger was taken to Virginia Commonwealth University's Medical Center of Virginia by ambulance and is in critical condition.

Rubino said speed and road conditions — roads around the area were saturated with the day’s rain —contributed to the crash, which is still under investigation. He said there are no charges at this time.

School spokeswoman Betsy Overkamp-Smith said Warhill teachers and staff have been notified of the crash and additional counselors are available at the school.

She said she couldn’t recall another serious accident so close to one of the division’s schools.

“We do, time-to-time have minor incidents as people are coming out of parking lots,” Overkamp-Smith said. “We have had students involved in accidents, but to be so close to campus.”

Williams can be reached by phone at 757-345-2341.