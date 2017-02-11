Transit authority changes course in light of increase in bus crashes

Williamsburg Area Transit Authority buses were involved in more collisions in 2016 than in previous years, including one crash that injured three staff members.

The 22 collisions are nearly double the number WATA staff considers acceptable, and the authority plans to tweak how it responds to collisions and other issues drivers find themselves in while on the road.

"All preventable accidents are not necessarily our fault," said Maria Boone, WATA safety and training coordinator. "But since we have so many lives in our hands, we try to train our people to a higher standard."

Boone began her job in September, and one of her immediate goals was to change some of the culture around the office. The language, she said, needed to change.

"I don't even call it as crash," she said. "I usually say collision, or accident."

Boone reported to WATA's board of directors in January that transit authority vehicles were involved in 22 accidents in 2016, up from 19 in the previous year.

Categorizing collisions

The authority separates collisions into two categories: preventable ones, and non-preventable. In 2016, there were 13 preventable collisions, which tied in with 2012 for the highest the authority has on record.

Of the 13 collisions, eight were minor, which the authority considers to cost less than $1,000 in repairs.

Four collisions were moderate, meaning they cost WATA $1,000-$5,000 to repair. A June crash injured three transit personnel, and cost the authority more than $5,000 dollars in damage, according to the report.

It was unclear Friday whether any of those employees were hospitalized because of the collision.

Boone acknowledged how important it is to reduce the number of collisions each year. Even so, the authority has a metric for what staff considers to be acceptable.

For every 100,000 miles driven, the authority expects one preventable accident. As it has added routes over the years, there are more miles to drive, which could lead to more accidents. In 2016, WATA drivers logged more than 1 million miles on their routes.

"Using our formula, the number for the year should be under 12," said Boone.

Bill Porter, the transit authority's interim executive director, referenced drivers' performance during a January snowstorm as an example.

"(WATA was) up and running first thing after the storm," Porter said. "It's really not the drivers I worry about, but in the defensive driving in those conditions. They did an amazing job."

Immediate response

Hampton Roads Transit serves much of southeastern Virginia and is a considerably larger entity than its Williamsburg counterpart.

The transit system serves Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach. It makes a point to pull drivers out of their vehicles if they've been in a collision.

"It's immediate," said Daryl Bernard, training manager for operations at Hampton Roads Transit. "Normally, they are getting a full day's worth of retraining, and we'll show them some videos before they get back on the road."

Bernard said his transit system does not have anything that allows for a crash per a given number of miles.

"I'm not aware of anything like that," Bernard said. "If there is anything, I don't know about or who would keep it."

Like Hampton Roads Transit, Boone now has drivers who were involved in collisions and are not allowed to drive routes.

Getting to the bottom of why they ended up in the collision is the most important task in the aftermath, she said.

"Now, we take the operator of the bus off of it as soon as possible," she said. "Then we try to figure out the root of the problem."

Finding the root comes through an immediate interview operators have with Boone once they are no longer driving and need to be retrained.

"Sometimes you might have a driver that wasn't paying attention, or they might have issues at home affecting their performance," she said.

Training, retraining

The stakes are too high to take even seemingly minor accidents lightly, Bernard said.

"We're looking at everything from braking too hard, to mirror scrapes, to drivers pulling off before everybody on the bus sits down," he said.

Bernard said the sheer number of cameras his employer has aiding them in mapping out what might have happened if and when there is a significant collision.

"There are are cameras at the front of the bus, and the back," he said. "They're on the drivers, the passengers, and all. We watch it, then we let them watch it as part of the training."

Part of the retraining at the authority includes mapping out just how the crash might have happened. Doing so, Boone said, can help the driver see exactly what they should have done in real time.

"We might go outside and recreate the situation," she said. "Our goal is to get them to see where they made a mistake and what they need to change."

"I came in having had some experience in transit," Boone said. "I had a bit of an idea about what I wanted to change."

Other changes, like refresher training for the bus driver hires who were with the authority before Boone arrived, will be implemented in coming months.

Boone also plans to establish daily safety messages in the hope that drivers will keep them in the front of their mind while on the road.

Driving has become a bit smoother in the short term, at least. There were no crashes in December or in January, she said.

"We expect those accidents to keep declining with those new measures in place," she said.

