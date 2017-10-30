WATA looking for larger headquarters

The Williamsburg Area Transit Authority is looking for a bigger building.

Executive director Zach Trogdon said two options are on the table: Construct a new building or renovate the existing Pocahontas Trail facility.

The problem is that the existing 2,500-square-foot building where administrative staff is housed is too small.

“It’s been in the plans for years,” Trogdon said. “We had a feasibility study that detailed some of the (building’s) weaknesses. Some of it is probably security, but it’s also to have a building that can hold meetings and other operations like that.”

Plans are not too far along yet.

“We’re still doing some of the background work,” Trogdon said. “We’ve been doing some of the studies and all that over the past couple years. No dirt has turned just yet.”

James City County Transit, which eventually became the Williamsburg Area Transit Authority, existed at the same address when it was created in 1977. That transit system combined with Williamsburg Area Transit in 2006.

It’s too early to tie a timeline to the transit authority’s next plans, and there isn’t yet a cost estimate, Trogdon said.

“Some of it depends on the planning process, which as you know can sometimes stretch because of factors beyond your control,” he said.

Money for a new building could come from a number of sources, and staff will have a better idea of those sources as they continue their research, he said.

The transit authority serves the city of Williamsburg, James City County, and parts of York County and Surry County.

