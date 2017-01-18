Transit authority reports more crashes last year than year prior

According a report from the Williamsburg Area Transit Authority, bus drivers who work for the department got into slightly more accidents this past year than the year before.

WATA reported 22 total crashes, up from 18 last year. The authority separates crashes into two categories: those that were preventable, and those that were not.

WATA vehicles were involved in 13 non-preventable accidents, a figure that authority officials said is too high even though drivers traveled close to 1.2 million miles in during the calendar year.

“Using our formula, the number for the year should be under 12,” said Maria Boone, the authority’s safety and training coordinator.

“All preventable accidents are not necessarily our fault,” she said. “But since we have so many lives in our hands, we try to train our people to a higher standard."

Starting late last year, the authority began immediate retraining when once a driver has an accident, and they are now meeting as a team more often to make sure all are on the same page.

“We expect those accidents to keep declining with those new measures in place,” she said.

Interim executive director Bill Porter gave the staff credit for what they’d done during the calendar year, and especially in dealing with a winter storm that took place earlier in 2017.

“(WATA was) up and running first thing after the storm,” Porter said. “It’s really not the drivers I worry about, but in the defensive driving in those conditions. They did an amazing job.”

