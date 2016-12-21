Transit authority board discusses search criteria

The Williamsburg Area Transit Authority's Board of Directors is in the midst in the search for a new director.

At their Dec. 21 meeting, they discussed some of what they'd be looking for from those who want to fill the job vacated by Todd Tyree.

James City County is helping the board with its search to replace Todd Tyree, who resigned in November citing health concerns in his family.

Patrick Teague, acting director of the county's human resources

department, said some applicants already stand out.

"There are six highly qualified candidates," he said, noting that 22 have applied for the position already. "I think that covers five states, too."

Board members will see any and all applications from people who meet the minimum requirements for the job, which include leadership and management experience.

Some, like vice chair Andrew Trivette, thought that experience in the field is paramount for an organization like the transit authority.

"When you look at the small size of the WATA staff, I would think the director almost has to be someone with experience in transit," Trivette said.

Board chairman Doug Powell said that management experience from any number of backgrounds could make for a good candidate.

"We don't necessarily want to screen people out if they don't have experience in transit," said Doug Powell.

He said that in the last search for an executive director, they did not stress previous experience in transit.