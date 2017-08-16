Transit board discusses contracts, buses in monthly meeting

Two drivers who have worked at College of William and Mary for a combined 47 years may continue their public service with the Williamsburg Area Transit Authority.

In their Aug. 16, the transit authority’s Board of Directors agreed to absorb two drivers that previously were college employees.

William and Mary officials planned to sever two of their driver positions at the end of the fiscal year, but they have agreed to help both drivers transition over to the transit authority if they so choose.

“It needed some finessing due to some new information we received,” said transit authority executive director Zach Trogdon.

According to documents from the authority, both drivers may continue to drive the authority’s Green Route, which serves the college.

When the college is not in session, a transit authority shift supervisor has the right to assign either driver other routes as required.

Trogdon said the agreement is one both transit authority and college representatives are happy with.

Their continued service to the college was a factor, he said: One driver has worked there for 31 years, and the other for 16 years.

“It’s a way to handle long-term employees of the college,” he said.

Board chairman Doug Powell said there is a precedent for drivers leaving the college and moving into similar positions with the transit authority, which is based in James City County.

“That’s the way it had been for many years,” he said. “It’s worked up to this point.”