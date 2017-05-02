Transit authority chooses new director

The Williamsburg Area Transit authority Board of Directors chose Lynchburg native Zach Trogdon as its new director in a meeting Wednesday.

Trogdon, who has been an administrator in Charles City County since 2012, plans to start his new job mid-June.

He's worked in local government both in Charles City County and in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.



Since former director Todd Tyree resigned in October 2016 amid health concerns in his family, interim executive director Bill Porter has served in his place. He'll continue to do so until Trogdon starts.



"I'll be listening and learning initially," Trogdon said. "I hear wonderful things about the capabilities of the WATA staff, and I want to create a stable environment for them to flourish."



James City County's human resources department helped the transit authority with its search.



All of the finalists for the job — found through a national search — were from Virginia and had varying ranges of transit experience.



"We're excited to be working with you," said chairman of the board Doug Powell at the meeting. "We really think you'll help us move forward as we try to make WATA a better regional transit system."