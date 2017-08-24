Transit authority plans to build shelters

The Williamsburg Area Transit Authority wants to add more bus shelters to keep people waiting for a ride protected from the elements.

As of September 2016, 38 bus shelters were scattered along WATA routes. There are more than 300 total stops on the transit authority’s routes.

“Part of it is traffic,” said Josh Moore, WATA deputy executive director, on how the transit authority decides where to place stops. “There are some stops that simply cannot support a shelter because of where they are located.”

Transit staff wants to add four more shelters this fiscal year, then as many as 12 in the next two years after, according to the request for proposal made publicly available on James City County’s website.

The design firm chosen by the county will provide drawings for the new shelters, according to Moore.

The county often works hand-in-hand with WATA. The county’s human resources department helped with the search to find a new WATA director; the search lead to Zach Trogdon’s hiring.

The bus shelters cost as much as $20,000 apiece, former WATA Director Todd Tyree said in September 2016.

Trogdon, who began his job in June, said he looks forward to working within WATA’s budget to make sure the shelters are built where they are needed most.

“I was surprised to find out we have the means to do things, we just need to get them done,” he said. “I'm used to working in a more scarce environment.”

In June, that same board adopted a fiscal year budget that included more than $5 million for capital projects, including structural and engineering work.

WATA is also settling into the new route it began this year. Route 11 serves the areas around Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg and Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. Both Yorktown Square and Woods of Yorktown apartment complexes are also included on the route.

The transit authority’s Board of Directors will hear an update from transit staff in January 2018 about how many people are using the route and whether it is meeting riders' expectations.

“Obviously, a project like the bus shelters are important because they help keep people out of Virginia’s weather,” Trogdon said. “It can be very warm, or very wet or anything in-between.”

Wright can be reached by phone at 757-345-2343.