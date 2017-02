YORK COUNTY - The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who it says stole several items from a Grafton-area Wawa around 5:15 p.m. Feb. 11, according to a news release.

The man got into a late model Ford F-150 pickup truck and drove away on Wolf Trap Road, the release states.

Anyone able to identify the person or the vehicle is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-Up or the Facebook tip line at 757-890-4999 and reference case number 1700482.