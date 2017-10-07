Authors, readers, publishers alike visit Williamsburg Book Festival

The Williamsburg Book Festival took place Saturday, allowing readers and writers alike to converge

Hampton-based author Jacqueline Johnson had four of her books on display, and said the fifth is finished but has not been released just yet.

“I was here last year,” she said. “I love anime, and I really love video games. When I went through the editing process for my first book, my editor said it read like an anime, and I appreciated that.”

Johnson joined dozens of authors at the festival, which featured a change this year festival allowed publishers for the first time.

David Kane runs the American History Press, based in Staunton, and he appreciated the change.

“This is the first year they’ve allowed publishers,” he said. “We’re glad about that.”

