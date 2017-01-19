Williamsburg Shopping Center sold for $13.3 million

A Maryland-based firm called Broad Street Realty now owns the Williamsburg Shopping Center after making a deal earlier this month.

Broad Street bought the property on Jan. 6 for 13.3 million dollars, according to Williamsburg's economic development director Michele DeWitt.

In July 2015, the Gazette reported that the center was up for sale. The center will be part of the city's plans to redevelop parts of the city in an attempt to attract new businesses.

Bringing more business and commerce into the area is one of the city's foremost goals.

Their newest acquisition adds to their Virginian portfolio, which includes property in Alexandria, Manassas, Springfield, Virginia Beach, and Richmond. Broad Street also owns properties in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Washington D.C.

