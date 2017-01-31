Williamsburg man sentenced in child porn case

Edward Joseph Matish III, a 25-year-old Williamsburg resident, was sentenced to 40 months in prison tied to child pornography charges.

Matish, who was sentenced on Jan. 30, pleaded guilty to charges of accessing with intent to view child pornography involving a prepubescent minor in Oct. 2016, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office news release.

Matish pleaded guilty to the charges on Oct. 18, according to the department.

He admitted viewing child pornography on Playpen, a now-defunct site where members shared the content amongst themselves. In addition to his sentence, Matish will have a decade of supervised release, according to the news release.