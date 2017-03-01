Dancing with the Williamsburg Stars to shine Saturday

Williamsburg Dancing With the Stars will see its eighth go-around this weekend.

Co-chairman Scott Johnston said each year starts with finding "stars," or amateurs that are willing to dance.

"We find six important people — we really look for movers and shakers — and pair them with a professional," he said.

This year's crop of stars includes city councilman Benny Zhang and vice president of medical Affairs at Sentara Healthcare Dennis Szurkus Jr.

They will be paired with a local professional dancer who helps them learn choreography and other nuances of dance. The entire process takes around four months. Zhang will be dancing a swing-waltz this year.

"I was friends with a couple of the stars from last year," he said. "I went last year to support, and it was a lot of fun. After the event, I started taking dance lesssons. This year, they called me."

"It benefits two great charities, so I'm excited for that," he said. "It's a big community event, and I really enjoyed it last year."

Money from the event goes to two charities: Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Literacy for Life. Last year's yield was particularly lucrative, Johnston said.

"We raised $125,000 in one night last year, and the charities split it," he said. "It was really a great time."

Catherine Avino, who works at 7 Cities Ballroom in Williamsburg, is heading into her first year as one of the professional dancers.

"Steve (Kirven) has been a pro here since Williamsburg Dancing With the Stars started," she said. "He was really one of the reasons I became interested."

The pros and stars met in November. Avino said that while four months sounds like a long time to learn a routine, the process can sneak up on some pairs if they drag their feet.

Her partner, Szurkus, picked up most of the routine quickly, which is essential for the stars if they want to dance well on stage.

"He came in wanting to dance swing anyway," she said. "He'd seen Steve and I do it at another event and liked it. He was pretty adamant about that."

Johnston has participated in the event before. Ironically, he was reluctant to do so.

"I said no the first couple of times that tried to get me to do it," he said. "I'd never danced a day in my life, but I tried it."

Johnston, who was involved in sports when he was younger, said the learning curve tied to dancing was steeper than he'd anticipated.

"We got out there and started practicing, and I realized I'd never really been an athlete at all," said a laughing Johnston.

After everyone has danced to their respective songs, judges will decide who was the most impressive. Johnston said that they won't be the harshest group.

"It's really a fun time," he said. "The judges really are there as a formality. "They are judged, but it's all pretty light."

As fun as he said the event would be, Johnston stressed that what people are seeing is the result of time put in by many people.

"Usually we take a couple months off after, because doing this is so much work. It can take five or six months altogether."

Johnston said even if you think the event might not be for you, coming out to see people from the community could very well change your mind.

"My daughter is 22 years old and just graduated from Radford," he said. "She's never missed one of these when she was in high school or college. What that shows is she didn't get tired of those people dancing on stage. They aren't too boring."

When: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Where: Phi Beta Kappa Hall, 601 Jamestown Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23185

The event supports two charities:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America: Volunteers taking younger people understood their wing and try to mentor them.

Literacy for Life: Exists to teach adults literacy skills