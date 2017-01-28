Sale of Williamsburg Shopping Center music to city's ears

The city of Williamsburg wants to redevelop much of its downtown area to attract more businesses.

When Broad Street Realty bought the Williamsburg Shopping Center on Jan. 4, the city took a big step toward its goal. The center has struggled amid more competition in the area.

Broad Street, a Maryland-based firm has its newest property, on sale since July 2015, for $13.3 million. Its size makes it significant because of its revenue-driving potential.

"The Williamsburg Shopping Center is the largest property around that area," said Michele DeWitt, the economic development director for the city of Williamsburg. "If you've seen the city's goals, initiatives, and outcomes, you know that area around midtown is important to the city's efforts."

Aside from its size, the center also is important because of its proximity to other vital parts of the city. When the city put together its Economic Development Plan, it acknowledged as much.

"The Williamsburg Shopping Center occupies a critical anchor location that is also an entrance to the City's historic area and downtown," the plan reads.

Broad Street owns property in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Washington D.C. They range from retail shopping areas to office parks to family housing units.

Their newest purchase is their first in the Historic Triangle. They own retail properties which are similar to the Williamsburg Shopping Center in Virginia Beach, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.

