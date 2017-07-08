Hotel planned for revamped Williamsburg Shopping Center

Broad Street Realty, which bought the Williamsburg Shopping Center in January, will reveal its plans for the site Tuesday in a city Architectural Review Board meeting.

Developers hope to entice a boutique hotel or select service hotel into the property it is calling Midtown Williamsburg. The Maryland-based firm bought the center in January for $13.3 million. It owns similar retail properties in Virginia Beach, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

The purchase is the company's first in the Historic Triangle. Sal's by Victor, the Virginia ABC store and Food Lion will all stay in the shopping center, according to Broad Street's application to the city.

"We have worked hard with stakeholders in the community and city representatives to come up with a shared vision for what could be accomplished at the premier gateway location in Williamsburg. We look forward to presenting Midtown Williamsburg, a new and unique mixed use development," said Broad Street chief executive officer Michael Jacoby in a news release.

The center is important because of its size — its the largest property in that area — and because of its proximity to other vital parts of the city.

"The Williamsburg Shopping Center occupies a critical anchor location that is also an entrance to the City's historic area and downtown," according to the city's economic development plan.

Sal's by Victor has been in the city since 1974. Owner Victor Minichiello said he is elated with the current set of plans developers have for his restaurant and more generally for that part of the city.

"I'm excited. They talked about getting me a big, beautiful patio, and the company is run by some pretty smart guys," he said. "I hope they do with this area what they say they are going to do."

The 20,000-square-foot building that currently houses an Ace Hardware has been called "ideal for food and entertainment uses," the application reads.

Kevin Deaver, the owner of Peninsula Ace Hardware at 1230 Richmond Road, was not available for comment Friday.

"These new mixed use buildings will line a well-landscaped new road with extra wide sidewalks to encourage a pedestrian-friendly experience," according to an application from Broad Street to the city's Architectural Review Board.

Broad Street wants to form a retail crescent including Sal's by Victor, the Virginia ABC store, and one other small retail shop. Combined, the buildings total more than 350,000 square feet and will serve as the anchor of the area, according to Broad Street's application.

"It'd be nice to add a beautiful piece to the city near the center of Williamsburg," Minichiello said.

Architectural Review Board

Where: Stryker Center, 412 N Boundary St

When: 6:30 p.m. on July 11