Official: Williamsburg man arrested on false statement charges

NORFOLK – A Williamsburg man allegedly made false statements in his application to join the U.S. Army and has been arrested on charges of hiding information from recruiters about his travel overseas and arrest in Jordan, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Shivam Patel, 27, of Williamsburg, was charged June 30 with making materially false statements in a matter within the jurisdiction of the executive branch of the United States government, the news release states.

According to the criminal complaint unsealed Thursday, Patel traveled to China in July 2016 and then flew to Jordan, where he was arrested, detained, and deported to the United States, according to the news release.

Patel is alleged to have told an undercover agent and confidential source in Sept. 2016 that he wanted to join a "Muslim army" and commit jihad, the release states.

Patel did not disclose his travel to China or Jordan when asked about his foreign travel during the officer candidate selection process in applications to join the U.S. Army and Air Force, according to the release. He said he had not traveled outside the United States except for a family trip to India in 2011-2012, the release states.

If convicted, Patel faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, the release states.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Bosse is prosecuting the case.