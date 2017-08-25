Williamsburg Renaissance Round Table focusing on growing area arts culture

The Greater Williamsburg Chamber and Tourism Alliance, along with the Virginia Commission for the Arts, held a round table of Williamsburg area arts leaders Friday to discuss the community’s arts culture and its future.

Shelley Kruger Weisburg, the VCA chairwoman, said she and the organization’s executive director, Margaret Vanderhye, would take the feedback and develop the organization’s strategic plan moving forward.

Chamber president Karen Riordan said she has seen the arts community in Williamsburg grow, and believes that will continue.

“We always talk about history, we talk about outdoors, we talk about food and beverage,” Riordan said, “but the fourth leg on the table is arts, and it’s big business here, and we want to see that continue to flourish.”

