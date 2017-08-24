Police: One arrested following stabbing in Williamsburg

Police arrested a man following an alleged stabbing Wednesday on Capitol Landing Road in Williamsburg, according to Williamsburg Police spokesman Maj. Greg Riley.

Jeffery W. Ramey Sr., 53, has been charged with maiming after Williamsburg Police responded to a motel in the 800 block of Capitol Landing Road for a reported stabbing, Riley said.

Officers spoke with the victim and a witness, who said the alleged stabbing took place just before 8:30 a.m. at a hotel in the 900 block of Capitol Landing Road, Riley said.

The victim and witness told police that the victim was cut twice by the suspect, who fled the scene after the incident, Riley said.

The victim was taken to Riverside Doctor’s Hospital, where he was treated and released for minor injuries, Riley said.

While officers were investigating the incident, Ramey contacted the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and told them where he was, Riley said. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office took him into custody for a medical evaluation, Riley said, and when that was finished, the Williamsburg Police took him into custody and took him to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

