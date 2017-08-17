Police: Man accused of peeing on the wall at Walmart

YORK COUNTY - A 51-year-old man has been accused of peeing on a wall at Walmart, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened about 7:40 p.m. August 11 at the store at 731 E. Rochambeau Drive near Williamsburg, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Shelley Ward.

Several witnesses were walking by and saw the man urinating on the wall near where the shopping carts are located, she said.

Carlton Duncan, 51, was charged with drunk in public and indecent exposure.