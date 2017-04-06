James City County under severe thunderstorm warning, Williamsburg area under tornado watch

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern James City County.

It was issued just after 12 p.m. today and is in effect for the next 30 minutes. The National Weather Service warning also includes the areas of Gloucester, Middlesex, southeastern King and Queen, northwest Mathews.

At 11:52 a.m. the National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm was located near Gloucester Courthouse moving northeast at 55 mph. It said to expect 60 mph wind gusts.

The entire Williamsburg area is under a tornado watch through 1 p.m. Richmond and Ironbound roads in Williamsburg, and others in the area, are experiencing ponding of water on roads.