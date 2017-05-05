Williamsburg area under tornado watch

The National Weather Service has placed Williamsburg and York County under a tornado watch until 1 p.m.

A tornado watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near a watch area. While it doesn't mean they will occur, it is possible.

The forecast for the region calls for possible thunderstorms that could produce locally heavy downpours and cause ponding on roadways and minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas.

There is also the small chance of severe weather, with damaging winds the primary threat, according to the National Weather Service.

Today's forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a 90 percent chance of showers and a high of 77 degrees, with winds from the south at 14 to 18 mph, with gusts up to 28 mph. New rainfall amounts of up to three-quarters of an inch are possible.

As of 9:45 a.m., there had been no weather-related accidents in Williamsburg, according to Williamsburg Police spokesperson Maj. Greg Riley.