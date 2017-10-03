Williamsburg can expect a mild fall after a dry, warm summer

Don’t be lulled by the recent run of fall-like weather, forecasters say we can expect warmer, almost summerlike conditions to continue into the fall.

“The general outlook for the fall is for mild conditions to continue,” said Andrew Zimmerman, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Wakefield branch. “At this point the seasonal outlook is for above normal temperatures.”

The summer was also unusually hot and dry.

Between Memorial Day and Oct. 2, the Williamsburg area had less than 15 inches of rain; the area usually averages 19.05 inches of rain from June through September, according to U.S. Climate Data.

“We went through several weeks in July to early August where it was abnormally dry,” Zimmerman said. “We did have some long dry stretches but that’s not uncommon during the summer.”

Zimmerman said there was no particular reason for the dry stretches.

“With the nature of the summer and thunderstorms it’s kind of hit or miss,” Zimmerman said. “It’s hard to really define a definitive reason as to why you get more drier summers than other summers. Some things that you would look at like El Nino in the winter don’t factor in during the summer.”

Williamsburg also had hotter than usual summer temperatures. From June through August, high temperatures averaged 90 degrees, five degrees more than the average.

The dry and warm conditions affected some area operations including grounds keeping at the Williamsburg Jamestown Airport at 100 Marclay Drive.

“We didn’t have to mow the grass quite as often,” said Charley Rogers, operations manager at the Williamsburg Jamestown Airport. “On average we would mow the grass every 10 days but there were times when we didn’t mow in three weeks.”

Rogers said the airport has about 40 acres of grass.

Zimmerman said the mild and dry conditions will continue over the next 10 days.

Historically, high temperatures in October are around 68 degrees with lows around 50 degrees. Average rainfall is 3.46 inches, according to U.S. Climate Data.

Over the next week, forecasters say to expect temperatures to hover in the high 70s and low 80s with rain possible Sunday and Monday.

