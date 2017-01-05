Here's a list of weather-related closings and cancellations ahead of the weekend storm:

Jamestown High School's girls basketball game at York High School scheduled for Jan. 7 was moved to Jan. 23 with games at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Lafayette High School's girls basketball home game scheduled for Jan. 7 was rescheduled for Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.

The Christopher Newport University Indoor Track Invitational was scheduled for Jan. 6 and 7. The Jan. 7 activities have been canceled and Friday's new start time is 2 p.m.

William and Mary's swim meet scheduled for Jan. 7 has been postpone, there is not a make-up date yet.