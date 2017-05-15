Couple found not guilty of illegal feeding of wildlife

TOANO — A Stonehouse couple was found not guilty of illegally feeding wildlife Monday in Williamsburg-James City County General District Court, according to online court records.

James Augustine, and his wife Jane Augustine, had been accused by a neighbor, Joseph Tenhet III in a criminal complaint of feeding bread to wildlife, and thereby attracting other animals and birds that damaged his property.

Tenhet had said in his complaint that the Augustines had been feeding bread to wildlife, attracting animals and birds, including vultures “in numbers and circumstances to cause property damage.”

Tenhet, who lives in the 3000 block of Splitwood Lane, said in his complaint that 40 to 50 vultures had been nesting next to both the Augustine house, in the 3000 block of Bent Tree Lane, and his house. The two houses, while not on the same street, can be seen from the others’ property. Tenhet estimated damage to restore his gutters and leaf guards to their original condition would cost $2,636.

“Large amounts of droppings cover trees, shrubs, and ground vultures were seen causing damage to my gutte[r]s and leaf guard,” Tenhet wrote in his complaint.

Reached Friday, James Augustine said that he and his wife had done nothing wrong.

Virginia code states that it is illegal to put out or distrubute food “when it attracts any species of wildlife in such numbers or circumstances to cause property damage, endanger any person or wildlife, or create a public health concern.”

The charge of unauthorized feeding of wildlife is a Class 3 misdemeanor, which carries a fine of up to $500 if the Augustines had been found guilty, according to Virginia code.

Sgt. Randy Hickman, a district supervisor with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, said the Region I district which encompasses James City County sees about a half-dozen to a dozen unauthorized wildlife feeding cases yearly.

Hickman said the Virginia code cited by Tenhet in his criminal complaint is a general code. There are other codes that deal with specific animals, such as bears, deer or turkeys. He also said those who are simply putting food in a bird feeder or feeding their pets on their property would not be charged with unauthorized feeding of wildlife.

“It’s meant for a far greater violation where the animals are attracted in such numbers where it’s a public health concern or there’s a lot of property damage or something like that resulting from these animals coming to the area,” Hickman said.

Hickman said the person who makes the allegation must be able to show that feeding wildlife is doing harm.

“They have to prove the connection between whatever they’re claiming is being put out there and, is it drawing that particular animal in or are they there just by happenstance,” Hickman said.