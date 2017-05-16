William & Mary hosting EMT training exercise today

William & Mary's emergency management team will be conducting a live-action training exercise today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the area of the Commons, Kaplan Arena and the Student Recreation Center, according to campus chief of police Deb Cheeseboro. During this time, there will be a higher volume of emergency response personnel on campus during that time, Cheeseboro said in a news release. By 9 a.m., campus police will have barricades and signs marking the exercise field, Cheeseboro said. No parking will be allowed along Brooks Street around Kaplan Arena until after 12 p.m., Cheeseboro said. Vehicle traffic will also be restricted on Brooks Street between Wake and Compton streets while the training exercise is going on, Cheeseboro said.

Anyone with questions can call William & Mary police at 221-4596.