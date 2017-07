A College of William and Mary active shooter alert sent just before noon Thursday was a false alarm, according to the university's website.

The first alert sent at 11:58 a.m. said gun shots had been reported and police were responding.

Three minutes later another message said: "False Alarm. There is no emergency on campus. An alert message was accidentally sent."

The alerts are sent to the university's social media channels as well as through email and text to registered users.