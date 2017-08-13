Williamsburg-area leaders call for unity at Charlottesville solidarity vigil

Historic Triangle residents assembled to show solidarity with Charlottesville through signs and songs Sunday in Williamsburg.

In the wake of a white nationalist rally that roiled Charlottesville the previous day, several hundred Williamsburg residents turned out to reflect on the lives lost during the rally and to discuss how to combat bigotry.

Three people died during the Charlottesville rally, which was a protest by white nationalist activists against the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. The rally saw clashes between protesters and counterprotesters.

A 32-year-old woman died when a car drove through a crowd of counterprotesters. Two Virginia State Police officers were killed when their helicopter crashed in Albemarle while monitoring the rally, the Associated Press reported.

Conversation centered around the need to actively participate in political action, get educated and talk to others to understand differences.

"The evil energy was terrifying," Andy Ballentine told the crowd through a megaphone from his perch on a small wood box in Merchants Square. Ballentine is the pastor at St. Stephen Lutheran Church and attended the Charlottesville rally.

Unity among different groups is a key component to social change, and many groups value equality and fairness, Ballentine said.

"We're talking about justice, and that's something that many people of many different agendas support," he said.

The threat of white supremacy can't be ignored, and education and communication is key to solve the problem, Temple Beth El of Williamsburg Rabbi David Katz said.

But while leaders were sobered by recent events, a strand of optimism presisted as a rallying cry.

"We can and will do better," Del. Mike Mullin (D-Newport News) said.

Residents who turned out to the event felt there wasn't enough outrage at the white supremacist rally and wanted to publicly take a stand against bigotry. Signs scattered throughout the crowd carried inclusive slogans in multiple languages and crossed out swastikas.

It's important for everyday citizens to assemble and be a recognized as a voice for equality, Karen Mallard said.

Others framed action not just as moral but also a responsibility of United States citizens.

"It's a civic duty to speak out," said Alicia Hainsworth, a James City resident.

Jacobs can be reached by phone at 757-298-6007.