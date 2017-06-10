Williamsburg Christian Academy graduation boasts personal touch

Williamsburg Christian Academy’s 2017 commencement Saturday was a personalized affair with gifts, hugs and laughter aplenty.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the 13 graduates slowly made their way up a long red carpet between two sections of chairs filled with family and friends. They paused to hug parents, grandparents and younger siblings as Pomp and Circumstance echoed around the decorated cafeteria.

The seniors sat dutifully quiet as fellow students Salutatorian Lindsey Flanagan and Valedictorian Emily Jutras shared memories, life advice and prayers.

“We will be known for our spirit, our joy, our humor,” Jutras said.

Commencement speaker Dan Stec, a teacher at the academy, followed her remarks. He told students to “throw kindness like punches” and have a positive effect as they move through the world.

But it was Head of School Dave Breslin who stole the show.

Amanda Williams Williamsburg Christian Academy celebrated its class of 2017 June 10 at its commencement ceremony. Teacher Dan Stec gave the commencement address. Williamsburg Christian Academy celebrated its class of 2017 June 10 at its commencement ceremony. Teacher Dan Stec gave the commencement address. (Amanda Williams) (Amanda Williams)

He was tasked with the charge to graduates, which he explained was advice to the students in the context of a story. Breslin turned the podium and microphone to face the graduates rather than the crowd.

This was Breslin's first year leading Williamsburg Christian. He was sad his time with the graduates was over, but said they’d affected him profoundly in the short time they'd had.

So he thanked each one personally, with a gift and a hug, on stage.

Each came with a story about the student, or anecdote of a time they shared together.

An Almond Joy candy bar for Mackenzie Adkins, who was always radiating happiness around him, and a bag of Reece’s chocolates for Alexis Heath.

Caption Williamsburg Christian Academy celebrated its 13 class of 2017 graduates in a ceremony Saturday, June 10. Williamsburg Christian Academy celebrated its 13 class of 2017 graduates in a ceremony Saturday, June 10. Caption Williamsburg Christian Academy celebrated its 13 class of 2017 graduates in a ceremony Saturday, June 10. Williamsburg Christian Academy celebrated its 13 class of 2017 graduates in a ceremony Saturday, June 10. Caption Superintendent Olwen Herron talks about her structural reorganization, including promoting two people to assistant superintendent and hiring a new chief of staff. Superintendent Olwen Herron talks about her structural reorganization, including promoting two people to assistant superintendent and hiring a new chief of staff. Caption Walsingham Academy celebrated its 70th graduating class on Saturday at McAuley Hall. Walsingham Academy celebrated its 70th graduating class on Saturday at McAuley Hall. Caption Virginia Lt. Governor Ralph Northam talked with Warhill High School students Wednesday during his visit to see the school's Pathways Project, a non-traditional project-based currirulum piloted by 100 freshmen last Septemember. Virginia Lt. Governor Ralph Northam talked with Warhill High School students Wednesday during his visit to see the school's Pathways Project, a non-traditional project-based currirulum piloted by 100 freshmen last Septemember. Caption Lafayette High School senior Emma Yeats talks past school transitions and what it was like being zoned for Lafayette while most of her middle school friends went to to Jamestown. Lafayette High School senior Emma Yeats talks past school transitions and what it was like being zoned for Lafayette while most of her middle school friends went to to Jamestown.

Breslin gave Nicole Dunn a frozen pizza, saying he’d owed her one for months. A Twix candy bar went to Aaron Copland.

“Because there are two bars, always side-by-side, and I’m honored to always be by your side,” Breslin said as the crowd cheered.

He handed Danny Kean and Chris Thomas Little Hugs — children’s fruit juices packed into small plastic barrels — because they always gave him “big man hugs.”

The students were left with a prayer for each of them as they continue on to college next year. Some will stay in the Commonwealth, studying at the College of William and Mary, James Madison University, Longwood University and Virginia Tech.

Williams can be reached by phone at 757-345-2341.

Graduating class: 13

Senior speakers: Emily Jutras, valedictorian; Lindsey Flanagan, salutatorian.

National Honor Society members: Mackenzie Adkins, Luke Anderson, Nicole Dunn, Lindsey Flanagan, Emily Jutras, Danny Kean, Ethan Moore, Abbey Terracina.