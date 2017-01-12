Williamsburg early education program receives accreditation

A Williamsburg school gained accreditation through the National Early Childhood Program Accreditation this week.

La Petite Academy, which sits on Lake Powell Road off of Route 199, was recognized for its quality and commitment to young children, according to a news release from the school.

“This national accreditation recognizes the superb educational program we offer and the hard-working, caring teachers that work here,” said the school’s director Christy O’Neil in the release. “Our program is designed to help every child develop the academic and social skills needed for a smooth transition to elementary school and future academic success.”

The NECPA, based in Virginia, was created in 1991 and accredits all types of early education institutions nationwide, according to the organization’s website.

According to the release, a school’s program is scrutinized by independent, early childhood professionals and the NECPA’s Board of Commissioners. Things they look at include developmental programming, indoor and outdoor environments, health and safety and family support.

La Petite Academy is a national school with about 450 locations in the U.S. The Williamsburg location takes children anywhere from 6 weeks to 12 years old.

The Williamsburg school targets a child’s need based on age and individual development, according to the release. Teachers use a data-based, digital process that targets 10 developmental areas including literacy, math, science, and social and emotional development.

The release noted results from a study done in conjunction with Assessment Technology, Inc. at the national level that looked at more than 6,500 La Petite students. The study found that the program curriculum resulted in three times growth of the number of 4-year-olds who reached an advanced level in kindergarten readiness skills.

The release said this year, the program is also tackling STEM topics.

Williams can be reached by phone at 757-345-2341.