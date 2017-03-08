Williamsburg residential fire displaces five, sends two to hospital

WILLIAMSBURG - An adult and a child were taken to the hospital overnight following a fire in the 200 block of Tyler Brooks Drive in the Skipwith Farms community, according to a City of Williamsburg news release.

The Williamsburg Fire Department, along with mutual aid partners James City County and York County fire departments, responded to a report of a residential structure fire at the 200 block of Tyler Brooks Drive in the Skipwith Farms community at 2:19 a.m., the news release states.

Crews arrived on the scene seven minutes later and found one person outside the residence requiring medical attention, according to the news release.

Fire department crews found heavy smoke conditions inside the residence when they arrived, and they the fire was under control by 2:44 a.m., according to the release, with six apparatus and 16 personnel responded to the fire.

A family of five was displaced as a result of the fire, the release said.

An adult and a child were transported to the hospital, and relatives are assisting the family, the release said.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the City of Williamsburg Community Risk Reduction in conjunction with the James City County Fire Marshal’s office, the release said.