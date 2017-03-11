Fire department says no one injured in 'small' Williamsburg apartment fire

WILLIAMSBURG - A 'small' fire at a Merrimac Trail apartment Friday night caused no injuries and was quickly put out, according to a Williamsburg Fire Department news release.

Fire crews from Williamsburg, York County and James City County responded at 10:23 p.m. Friday to a report of a structure fire at an apartment at 163 Merrimac Trail and found smoke and a small fire in the exterior wall of a heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit, according to the news release.

The fire was quickly extinguished and crews stayed on scene Friday night to conduct overhaul operations and check for any further extension, the release stated.

The apartment was home to a family of five, and one person was evaluated but did not need further medical assistance, the release stated. Relatives are helping the family, according to the release.

Eight vehicles and 17 personnel responded to the incident, its cause and origin still under investigation by the City of Williamsburg Community Risk Reduction, according to the release.