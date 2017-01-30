Local residents head to D.C. for pro-life march

James City County's Saint Bede Catholic Church piled around 100 people onto three buses early Friday morning, setting a course for Washington, D.C.

The group spent the day in the nation's capital protesting, similar to the Women's March on Washington last weekend, but against a single issue: abortion.

They went for the 44th annual March for Life, which has been held in the nation's capital ever since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled abortions are legal in 1973 with the landmark case Roe v. Wade. Protesters began the rally on the National Mall and made their way to the Supreme Court.

Donna LeClair is a member of the Friends for Life Ministry at Saint Bede Catholic Church, a pro-life group that participates in the march each year. The group also participates in other pro-life campaigns and hosts a spiritual adoption program, where participants pledge to pray for nine months for the unborn.

LeClair and her husband John are in their 80's, which is why she said they didn't make the trip to D.C. this year.

"We are very pro-life, from the time of conception until death," Donna LeClair said. "We advocate for life."

She said she's always been pro-life because she "can't imagine the killing of a baby," or taking any life. John LeClair said supporting the annual march is important because it brings the spotlight back on the issue.

"It brings worldwide attention the number of babies killed every day — it's a black mark on our country," John LeClair said.

According to a study released Jan. 17 by the Guttmacher Institute — a research organization that supports abortion rights — abortion rates in the U.S. have fallen to their lowest level since the Roe v. Wade decision. In 2014 there were 14.6 abortions per every 1,000 women between 15 and 44, compared to 29.3 abortions per 1,000 in the early 1980s.

College of William and Mary sophomore Samantha Malanga is the president of a pro-life group on campus. She made the trip to D.C. with 16 other members of the Students for Life organization, including the vice president Grace Pluta.

Malanga and Pluta left at 7 a.m. Friday, signs in tow. Both have been attending the event for nearly a decade, they said.

"It was really cold, it's always really cold," Pluta said. "It never fails to impress me, the amount of young people there."

They saw some of the speakers from a distance, including Vice President Mike Pence. Pence, the first sitting vice president to attend, has a history of putting limits on abortion in his home state of Indiana.

The new administration in D.C. is giving antiabortion advocates like Malanga and Pluta, hope.

"I think this year was more exciting just because of the new president," Malanga said. "He has a lot of pro-life promises."

