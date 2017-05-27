Williamsburg's new fire marshal shares passion for safety, data analysis

The Williamsburg City Council has appointed firefighter Cary Middlebrook to the position of fire marshal after the last marshal, Capt. James Burke Humphrey, retired about a year ago.

Middlebrook is now the city's captain of community risk reduction, and in addition to investigating the cause of fires, he is charged with finding ways to lower the number of emergency calls in the city. That could entail looking at the design of buildings for fire risks, setting up programs to educate the community or installing better fire alarms and stove hoods in businesses.

Williamsburg fire chief Pat Dent said he recommended Middlebrook for the position, and was pleased to see him moving the department in a more digital direction with his passion for safety and data analysis.

"Even prior to this position becoming vacant due to a retirement, he always had a passion for code enforcement," Dent said. "He took a lot of the training on his own time, on his own dollar. He paid to take courses because he had an interest in it, and he really had a passion for it.

"It's a genuine interest in making the community safer."

The competitive hiring process was open to firefighters from other states and jurisdictions, so Middlebrook had to prove his mettle to take this desk.

Middlebrook said he has worked for the Williamsburg Fire Department for almost 14 years, starting as an unpaid volunteer firefighter in high school. From there, he was hired as a paid firefighter, and promoted to senior firefighter and master firefighter before his May 11 appointment by the City Council.

"I was definitely excited after finding out through the selection process. It was a pretty in-depth process," Middlebrook said.

The application process included presenting information on how firefighters had implemented policies to make the community safer in their home jurisdictions.

"I pulled a lot of our data — since we didn't do community risk reduction, and we didn't call it that — on some areas we could certainly improve on, and how in these areas, being able to track feedback, we could improve our overall service to the citizens," Middlebrook said.

Dent emphasized Middlebrook's public role.

"He's going to be out in the community, so people will get to know him and they'll see his passion for community risk reduction," said Dent. "He really wants businesses to be safe, so he's going to assist them and make sure that they understand the code."